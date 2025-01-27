Posted: Jan 27, 2025 9:42 AMUpdated: Jan 27, 2025 9:42 AM

Tom Davis

The Cherokee Area Council Boy Scouts Friends of Scouting Dinner is set for Thursday, February 27, at the Center in Bartlesville at 6:30PM. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Phillp Wright with the Council said they have a lot to celebrate.

Wright said the council had, 18 Eagle Scouts, and in total, the Eagle Scouts did over 5,400 hours of community service.

Recycling has been a highlight for the council in 2024. According to Wright, in 2023, collectively, we did 5,500 pounds in 2023 as a community. In 2024, just in December alone, we're talking about that earlier, we did 6,000 pounds. And for the entire year, we did over 40,000 pounds of recycled materials.

Wright said that every scout that goes up for Eagle has to earn a sustainability merit badge. Every Cub Scout, when you come in, whether you're a Lion for kindergarten, or you go up, you're taking also sustainability, it's called a Champions of Nature badge that you're working on.

Financial sustainability is key, too. Part of that process is to have events like the Patron Dinner, to give our community opportunity to come and continue to support our scouts, This year, the council is celebrating 116 years of scouting here in our area.

For more information on patron dinner sponsorships and more, phone: