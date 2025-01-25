News
Posted: Jan 25, 2025 5:51 AMUpdated: Jan 25, 2025 5:57 AM
Coffeyville Area Chamber Awards: Sister Station KGGF Named Business of the Year
It was a packed east gym at Nellis Hall on the Coffeyville Community College Campus Friday night for the annual Coffeyville Area Chamber of Commerce Dinner . One of the highlights of the evening was this year's awards.
Bartlesville Radio's sister station, KGGF, took home this year's business of the year award. El Charro was named this year's small business of the year, while Pete's Corporation was awarded rising star business. Darrel Harbaugh was named volunteer of the year. Dr. James Christensen was awarded the citizen of the year award.
