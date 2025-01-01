Posted: Jan 25, 2025 5:39 AMUpdated: Jan 25, 2025 5:39 AM

Tom Davis

The Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Washington County Republican Party have issued the call for the 2025 Biennial Precinct Meetings and County Convention. The Precinct Meetings will take place on Monday, January 27th at Calvary Chapel in Bartlesville. The WCGOP County Convention will take place on Saturday, March 8th at Father Lynch Hall in Bartlesville. Delegates must register at the Precinct Meeting to attend the County Convention.

All Registered Republicans are encouraged to participate. According to the OKGOP Rules, they have a “sacred and inviolate right” to participate in the governing of the party.

Republicans must register to be a delegate by the precinct meeting and must attend the County Convention in order to attend upcoming State Convention, where delegates will vote a new OKGOP State Chairman and Vice Chairman.

Chairman Larry Murray said, “2024 was a year of many victories for the Republican Party, including the decisive victory of Donald Trump and his return to the White House. In Washington County, the Republican Party has stood as a strong voice for truth and family values. We look forward to gathering with Republicans across our county to strengthen our message and impact in the coming year.”