Posted: Jan 24, 2025 3:03 PMUpdated: Jan 24, 2025 3:03 PM

Nathan Thompson, Associated Press

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to take on an Oklahoma case on whether the nation’s first publicly funded religious charter school should be allowed to open.

The justices said Friday they would review an Oklahoma Supreme Court decision that invalidated a state board’s approval of an application by the Catholic Church in Oklahoma to open a charter school.

A group of Oklahoma parents, faith leaders and a public education nonprofit sued to block the school.

The case puts Oklahoma's Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt and Republican Attorney General Gentner Drummond, on opposing sides. Stitt favors the school. Drummond reversed the advice given to the charter school board by his Republican predecessor, warning that the Catholic charter school would in his view violate the Constitution.