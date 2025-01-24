Posted: Jan 24, 2025 11:16 AMUpdated: Jan 24, 2025 12:21 PM

Nathan Thompson & James Copeland

A contract special education teacher in Coffeyville is arrested on drug-related charges.

According to Montgomery County jail roster, 57-year-old Robin Denise Thompson was arrested Thursday afternoon by the Coffeyville Police Department on charges of possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or another stimulant, possession of marijuana and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into the human body. According to the Kansas State Board of Education, Thompson is a licensed high-incidence special education teacher.

Coffeyville Schools Superintendent Dr. Craig Correll says Thompson is not an employee of the district. He says she is an employee of Tri-County Special Education who is contracted to work in the district. Correll sent a letter to parents and staff, saying the incident at Field Kindley High School Thursday required police involvement, but assures everyone that no students were involved and that student safety remains their highest priority. He says school and district administration have been and will continue to work with and assist local law enforcement.

Correll spoke with our sister station, KGGF, and says all personnel matters are confidential, so he is not at liberty to discuss the issue further.