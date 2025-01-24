Posted: Jan 24, 2025 9:44 AMUpdated: Jan 24, 2025 9:44 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will meet Monday morning for a few items related to the new Emergency Management Operations Center, which is under construction on Bison Road.

The commissioners are expected to approve a donation for the Operations Center and also establish an internet service provider for the complex.

The commissioners are also expected to allocate alcoholic beverage tax revenue to various county departments.

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Monday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.