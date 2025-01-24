Posted: Jan 24, 2025 9:22 AMUpdated: Jan 24, 2025 9:22 AM

Tom Davis

Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters announced on Thursday that the state’s history standards have been revised to include the terms Gulf of America and Mount McKinley, in alignment with an executive order issued by President Donald Trump.

“We are proud to support President Trump’s directives concerning the Gulf of America and Mount McKinley,” Walters stated. “These updates reflect our nation’s proud history and heritage, and we fully agree with President Trump’s decision to make these changes. I look forward to continuing our partnership with the Trump administration as we work to strengthen our schools and our country.”

According to a press release from Walters, Oklahoma is the first state to implement the changes outlined in the executive order.