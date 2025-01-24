Posted: Jan 24, 2025 8:23 AMUpdated: Jan 24, 2025 8:23 AM

Tom Davis

The city of Bartlesville has announced that Madison Boulevard between Tuxedo Boulevard and Ohio Street will be closed on Monday, Jan. 27, to facilitate the installation of a water line.

During the closure, a detour will be in place, directing traffic through the Park Hill subdivision to provide an alternate route.

The work is expected to be completed and the road will be reopened by the end of the day on Monday, Jan. 27. Motorists are encouraged to plan accordingly and follow posted detour signs.