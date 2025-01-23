Posted: Jan 23, 2025 2:42 PMUpdated: Jan 23, 2025 2:42 PM

Nathan Thompson

An Oologah man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on multiple child pornography charges.

40-year-old Bradley Andrew Friend is charged with enticing and persuading a minor child to engage in sexual activity. He is further charged with producing, possessing, receiving and distributing materials that depict the sexual abuse of children.

The Homeland Security Investigations is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stacey P. Todd is prosecuting the case in Tulsa federal court.