Posted: Jan 23, 2025 10:27 AMUpdated: Jan 23, 2025 10:27 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to join in on all the fun and make a difference in the lives of local youth by participating in the Bowl For Kids' Sake event, hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Todd Edwards, Bartlesville Area Director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma, encourages the community to get involvedsaying, “It’s amazing how a little effort can go a long way in supporting the youth in our community. By participating in Bowl For Kids' Sake, you’re helping to create lasting change in the lives of young people here in Bartlesville.”

The social fundraising campaign is designed to support the organization’s one-to-one mentoring program in Bartlesville, and it’s a great opportunity for individuals, families, and businesses to come together and raise much-needed funds for local youth mentoring programs.

The event will take place on two separate dates and locations:

March 6, 2025 | 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Phillips 66 Bowling Lanes, 920 E 1st Street, Chandler, OK

March 13, 2025 | 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Phillips 66 Bowling Lanes, 920 E 1st Street, Chandler, OK

February 28, 2025 | 7:00 p.m. | Red Apple Bowling Center

March 6, 2025 | 7:00 p.m. | Red Apple Bowling Center

March 7, 2025 | 7:00 p.m. | Red Apple Bowling Center

Participants are encouraged to register early and form teams to compete for exciting prizes and awards. Once teams are created, you can host fundraising events, set goals, and celebrate your success at one of the scheduled celebration bowl parties. It’s a perfect way to bond with friends, family, and co-workers while helping local kids reach their potential through mentorship.