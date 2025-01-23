Posted: Jan 23, 2025 9:52 AMUpdated: Jan 23, 2025 9:52 AM

Nathan Thompson & Sheri Garris

The City of Broken Arrow gives a neighborly gift to the City of Nowata.

Earlier this month, a fire occurred at Nowata's Public Works building. The building was a total loss and so were several pieces of large equipment stored there, including a mini excavator and a backhoe. The loss left Nowata with very little in the way of equipment to conduct much-needed work around the city.

This week, the Broken Arrow City Council approved a measure to help out their fellow city. Council members voted to transfer a mini-excavator from their fleet to Nowata. While the excavator is used with 7,000 hours of operation and more than a few bumps and bruises, Broken Arrow says it still has some life in it and will prove useful to Nowata.

Nowata City Council Member Dean Bridges was at the meeting and thanked Broken Arrow for their help, saying Nowata would put the machine to good use in rebuilding their Public Works building.