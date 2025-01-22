News
Regional News
Posted: Jan 22, 2025 1:31 PMUpdated: Jan 22, 2025 1:31 PM
Coffeyville Community Gathers for Opioid Town Hall
Nathan Thompson & James Copeland
Members of the Coffeyville community spend several hours learning about and discussing opioid issues and solutions.
The Best Western in Coffeyville was filled Tuesday night by concerned citizens who engaged in a town hall hosted by Live Healthy Montgomery County. Organizer Marci Roberts shared information with those in attendance about the increase of substance use around Kansas that has skyrocketed since 2017, with Montgomery County being in the top 10 of counties in Kansas per capita.
Kansas Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Shawn Campiti shared a personal story about losing his son Kooper to fentanyl.
Campiti stressed the inherent dangers of just a tiny amount of fentanyl and it is being mixed in with all kinds of drugs found on the street. A panel of local experts answered questions from the audience, including Dr. James Christensen who says the problem has many facets, including some from the medical side.
Four County Mental Health Assistant Clinical Director Kelly Bradford says it's no secret treatment for substance use disorder is a complex issue.
Panelists and attendees also discussed how to spend a $35,000 grant that will go toward substance use prevention in the county.
News Director's Note: Oklahoma’s Comprehensive Crisis Response System provides immediate support and referral services to those struggling with addiction or mental health issues. Residents can contact the hotline by dialing 988 to connect with the mobile response team, which provides referral services, connects callers to local treatment centers and arranges transportation services if necessary. The hotline is available 24/7/365.
« Back to News