Posted: Jan 22, 2025 1:31 PMUpdated: Jan 22, 2025 1:31 PM

Nathan Thompson & James Copeland

Members of the Coffeyville community spend several hours learning about and discussing opioid issues and solutions.

The Best Western in Coffeyville was filled Tuesday night by concerned citizens who engaged in a town hall hosted by Live Healthy Montgomery County. Organizer Marci Roberts shared information with those in attendance about the increase of substance use around Kansas that has skyrocketed since 2017, with Montgomery County being in the top 10 of counties in Kansas per capita.

Kansas Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Shawn Campiti shared a personal story about losing his son Kooper to fentanyl

Campiti stressed the inherent dangers of just a tiny amount of fentanyl and it is being mixed in with all kinds of drugs found on the street. A panel of local experts answered questions from the audience, including Dr. James Christensen who says the problem has many facets, including some from the medical side

Four County Mental Health Assistant Clinical Director Kelly Bradford says it's no secret treatment for substance use disorder is a complex issue

Panelists and attendees also discussed how to spend a $35,000 grant that will go toward substance use prevention in the county.