Posted: Jan 22, 2025 9:13 AMUpdated: Jan 22, 2025 9:37 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Oklahoma State Election Board removes more than 130,000 voters from the rolls.

The process occurs every two years and is mandated by Oklahoma law. The Election Board says it removed 129,680 inactive voter registrations and 2,242 duplicate voter registrations.

State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said the law that mandates the current voter list maintenance process has been in place for decades and includes clear guidelines for which voter registrations must be removed.

"The voter list maintenance process is not a new. In fact, it’s been conducted in essentially the same manner since the mid-1990’s. It is a nonpartisan, routine process and is a necessary part of election administration. It’s also required by law,” Ziriax said.

According to Ziriax, maintaining clean and updated voter rolls protects our election system by making it far more difficult for someone to use outdated voter lists to attempt to commit fraud or disrupt elections.

Duplicate registrations that were deleted during the most recent voter list maintenance process matched newer registrations by the same person at a new address.

Inactive registrations that were removed were for voters who failed to confirm their address in 2021 and then had no voter activity through the 2024 General Election.

State law lists seven reasons why a voter may receive an Address Confirmation Notice. Some of the most common reasons include having a first-class mailing from the Election Board returned as “undeliverable,” being identified as a potential duplicate of a voter registration in another county or state, or having no voter activity for an extended period of time.