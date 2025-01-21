Posted: Jan 21, 2025 8:22 AMUpdated: Jan 21, 2025 8:22 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Community Foundation announces the launch of its 2024 grant and scholarship cycles.

The Foundation’s grant cycle is set to open on Jan. 27 and will close on March 7. Meanwhile, the scholarship cycle is currently live and will remain open until Friday, February 28.

This year, organizations serving Bartlesville and Washington County have the opportunity to apply for funding through one or more of the three grants available: the Fund for Bartlesville, the Rich and Kathleen Rutledge Fund, and the Service League Grant Fund. Interested organizations are encouraged to visit the BCF website to explore eligibility requirements and submit their applications. The Foundation’s grant committee will review applications following the submission deadline, with funds being distributed by the end of June.

“Our grant and scholarship programs reach more students and organizations every year and highlights the impact we can make through The Power of Together.” said Laura Jensen, BCF executive director.

Currently, 29 scholarships are available on the BCF website. These scholarships are open to students in Bartlesville, Nowata, Washington County and the surrounding areas.

Scholarship recipients will be notified in May, either during their school’s year-end awards assemblies or directly by the Foundation.

BCF scholarships are made possible through the generosity of donors who seek to honor loved ones, support specific fields of study, or simply champion education. Some scholarships have a focus on STEM or the arts, while others are more broadly applicable. Although most awards target high school seniors, a few scholarships are designed for students at any stage of their college journey.

For more information on the grant and scholarship application cycles, please visit the BCF website at www.bartlesvillecf.org or contact the Foundation at 918-337-2287.