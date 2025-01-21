Posted: Jan 21, 2025 6:28 AMUpdated: Jan 21, 2025 6:28 AM

Nathan Thompson & James Copeland

A town hall event is coming up Tuesday night in Coffeyville to discuss opioid awareness.

The event is hosted by Live Healthy Montgomery County, and organizer Marci Roberts says the evening will start with a presentation by a Kansas Bureau of Investigation Agent

In addition to the presentation, a panel of local experts will be at the town hall to share their experience with opioids. Roberts says the main goal is to get feedback from the public on how to move forward with this issue