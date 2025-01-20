News
Posted: Jan 20, 2025 2:21 PMUpdated: Jan 20, 2025 2:21 PM
Fatal Hit-and-Run in Mayes County
Brian McSweeney
News on 6 is reporting that the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say they are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Mayes County early Sunday morning.
According to the report, troopers say Bryce Benshoof was walking in the middle of the road on Highway 412 when he was struck and killed. There is no current information on the driver.
OHP says the incident occurred between midnight and 3 a.m.
