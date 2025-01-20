Posted: Jan 20, 2025 11:23 AMUpdated: Jan 20, 2025 11:24 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Washington County Commissioners will meet Tuesday at the Washington County Administration Building.

At that meeting, there will be a report from the sheriff and consideration to vote on an amendment to designate someone to oversee the financial statement for the 2023 and 2024 fiscal year.

The Board will also convene into executive session to discuss matters with legal counsel.

Tuesday's meeting starts at 9:30 a.m.