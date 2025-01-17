News
Cherokee Nation
Cherokee Nation Receives $80-Million in Settlement with US Goverment
Appearing on KWON's COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck announced that the tribe has reached an $80 million settlement with the U.S. federal government and proposed using the proceeds to build new judicial facilities.
The settlement resolves a 2016 lawsuit alleging that the United States mismanaged the tribe’s trust resources during the period of the 20th century when federal policy suppressed Cherokee Nation’s ability to self-govern. Hoskin said that in-light of the post McGirt Supreme Court decision, more Cherokee district courts are needed.
Chief Hoskin and Deputy Chief Warner have sent legislation to the Council of the Cherokee Nation to invest settlement funds in the construction of a justice center in Tahlequah that would house the tribe’s Supreme Court, district court, and attorney general’s office, as well as a future district courthouse elsewhere within the tribe’s 7,000 square-mile reservation.
The remaining settlement funds would be set aside to construct a district courthouse at a location to be determined in the future.
