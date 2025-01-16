Posted: Jan 16, 2025 2:07 PMUpdated: Jan 16, 2025 2:07 PM

Nathan Thompson & James Copeland

Kansas authorities are looking for a non-compliant sex offender.

46-year-old Bradley Gary Fluegel is a child sex offender who is currently non-compliant. According to information shared by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, he was last known to be in the Sedan area.

Fluegel was convicted of two counts of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child. He has failed to report to the Sheriff’s Department as required by the Kansas Offender Registration Act, or has committed some other violation of the Kansas Offender Registration Act. Therefore, he is non-compliant and considered to be in violation of the Offender Registration Act, which is a felony.

You may contact your local Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office in the county where the offender resides, works or attends school, or the KBI Offender Registration Unit at 785-296-2841 or by e-mail at registeredoffender@kbi.ks.gov.