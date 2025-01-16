Posted: Jan 16, 2025 1:26 PMUpdated: Jan 16, 2025 1:27 PM

Ty Loftis

The sales tax report for the month of January has been released and it shows that for the City of Bartlesville, sales tax collections are down one percent and use tax revenue is down about two percent in comparison to this time last year.

Even though Bartlesville's use tax is down slightly, City Manager Mike Bailey says there is nothing to be alarmed at.