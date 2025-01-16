Posted: Jan 16, 2025 11:45 AMUpdated: Jan 16, 2025 11:58 AM

Ty Loftis

The Employee Advisory Committe has named its latest employee of the month. Community Development Department Administrative Clerk Madison Sandford received the award after being nominated by Senior Planner Micah Snyder.

Snyder said in his letter that Sandford has been with the department for more than a year, all while showing a great work ethic.

"She is very helpful to the public and staff. There has been a recent increase in her responsibilities coupled with the busiest time of the year kicking off. She is handling it very well and maintaining a positive attitude throughout."

Sandford will get eight hours of special vacation time, $25 in chamber bucks and a gift card.