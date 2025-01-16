Posted: Jan 16, 2025 9:47 AMUpdated: Jan 16, 2025 9:49 AM

Tom Davis

Bradan Schovanec and Randall Jones from Tri County Tech appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to talk about their high school visits and the run up to the Tri County Tech Open House of February 4, 2025.

Braden said, "This past week, we've really been visiting all of our partner schools and informing our sophomores that Tri County Tech's an opportunity for them, their junior and senior year. And so after we finish wrapping up this week of chatting with our sophomores, sophomores are going to come in two weeks to our campus and get to tour our campus and see if this is something they're interested in, if they can see themselves doing this in the next two years. And then we have open house on February 4th and that's a really big deal."

"I always tell people, unless you've been to our campus and seen our classrooms and seen the programs we offer, you really don't know Tri County Tech yet. But a really great opportunity for open house is because students get bonus points on their application. That's a big deal," added Braden.

As for adult or flex classes, Randall said, "Most classes have started already for this quarter, but we have an electrical class that's going to be starting at the end of the month, so we still got a few openings for that. So if you're interested in electrical, jump online, fill out the application. And then in February, we have a certified clinical medical assistant. Ascension is looking for those positions, so we're trying to get them certified and get to do their clinical hours with them. And so, again, six month course and let's get you going."