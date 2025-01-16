Posted: Jan 16, 2025 9:47 AMUpdated: Jan 16, 2025 9:47 AM

Nathan Thompson

A strong cold front will enter the listening area beginning this weekend, bringing arctic air and very low wind chills across northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas.

The front will bring very cold weather and strong northerly winds to the area beginning Saturday, and continuing through at least Tuesday. Wind chill values will drop below 10 degrees across the area, with the coldest locations seeing values below zero.

According to the National Weather Service’s latest forecast, the Bartlesville area will see wind chill values in the low single digits Sunday and Monday mornings, with the value expected to drop below zero on Tuesday morning.

Daytime high temperatures will fall below freezing Saturday, with expected highs in the mid to low 20s on Sunday and Monday. Overnight lows will be in the low teens and single digits.