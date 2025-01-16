Posted: Jan 16, 2025 9:15 AMUpdated: Jan 16, 2025 9:15 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Oklahoma Tax Commission will open the state income tax filing season on Monday, Jan. 27. This date is in coordination with the Internal Revenue Service.

The filing deadline to submit 2024 Oklahoma income tax returns is Tuesday, April 15.

Taxpayers looking for assistance can save time by accessing Oklahoma’s Taxpayer Access Point online, or by scheduling an in-person appointment at the OTC’s Taxpayer Resource Center located in downtown Oklahoma City.