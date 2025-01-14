Posted: Jan 14, 2025 12:56 PMUpdated: Jan 14, 2025 12:56 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Copan man is facing a felony charge after allegedly exposing himself to a clerk at a liquor store.

According to court records, 44-year-old Jeremiah Wallace went to a Bartlesville liquor store around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9 to request a bottle of vodka. When the clerk went to retrieve t he bottle, Wallace allegedly exposed his genitals to the clerk.

The clerk told Wallace to leave and then contacted police. Police say there is video evidence to support the allegation. Wallace left the scene and was later apprehended by police.

Court records show Wallace has a previous felony charge of driving under the influence from July 2024 and received a misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of accident during a court appearance on Tuesday.