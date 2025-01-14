Posted: Jan 14, 2025 11:58 AMUpdated: Jan 14, 2025 11:58 AM

Nathan Thompson

The city of Nowata's Public Works Authority building is a total loss following an early Tuesday morning fire.

According to city officials, the fire began at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday and was deemed a complete loss by 2:15 a.m. The city says multiple pieces of equipment within the building were also lost.

The perimeter of the building on Seneca Avenue is taped off and authorities are asking the public to stay away from the area for inspectors to assess the property.