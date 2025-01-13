Posted: Jan 13, 2025 2:58 PMUpdated: Jan 13, 2025 2:58 PM

Nathan Thompson

Dewey police and the Washington County Sheriff's Office Special Operations Team responded to a call Monday morning at the Dewey Industrial Park.

Dewey Police Chief Jimmy Gray has more details

Chief Gray says the individual barricaded himself in the backroom for more than hour and would not leave. He says officers used several tools to have the subject leave, but was not respondive to those directives or commands

Chief Gray says the individual was taken to Jane Phillips Hospital for evaluation and was later transported to the Washington County Detention Center for further evaluation.

The name of the subject has not been released pending completion of the investigation.