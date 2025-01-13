Posted: Jan 13, 2025 1:54 PMUpdated: Jan 13, 2025 1:55 PM

Nathan Thompson

Public Service Company of Oklahoma received the Emergency Response Award from the Edison Electric Institute for its response to the Barnsdall Tornado of May 2024.

On May 6, an EF-4 tornado with winds reaching up to 175 mph hit Barnsdall causing widespread destruction to homes and businesses. The tornado also severely damaged the town's electrical grid leaving behind bent steel structures, hundreds of snapped poles and broken wires. PSO crews, consisting of about 650 linemen, forestry personnel and support staff worked tirelessly to restore power to more than 8,000 customers.

It took crews only 3 days to repair 99% of the damage.

“This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication our crews put into storm restoration, working around the clock to restore power to a community after a devastating tornado,” said PSO President Leigh Anne Strahler. “In a matter of days, the electrical grid was virtually rebuilt from the ground up, work that was made much easier with the support of community leaders and first responders.”

EEI’s Emergency Response Awards internationally recognize recovery and assistance efforts of electric companies following service disruptions caused by extreme weather or other natural events.