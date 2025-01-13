Posted: Jan 13, 2025 9:46 AMUpdated: Jan 13, 2025 9:47 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners met for the second time in 2025 on Monday morning at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.

The commissioners talked about an ongoing improvement project for the Nowata County Courthouse. Part of the improvement would cut off power to the Nowata County Jail, which is an issue with the current cold temperatures.

Commissioners Paul Crupper and Troy Friddle discussed how the prisoners need to stay warm during the project.

The commissioners approved the appointment of a deputy to work at the courthouse and approved the dues for the Nowata Chamber of Commerce for the upcoming year.

During a report from Nowata County Emergency Management director Laurie Summers, she and Friddle discussed an ongoing project with radios and towers to help the fire department.

The Nowata County Commissioners meet every Monday morning at 9:00.