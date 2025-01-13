Posted: Jan 13, 2025 9:21 AMUpdated: Jan 13, 2025 9:21 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to a unique and unforgettable evening with Dr. Fred Worth, professor of mathematics at Oklahoma Wesleyan University, as he shares stories from his incredible 20-year journey visiting the graves of baseball players and other notable figures in the sport.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Dr. Worth said that through humor, insight, and providential experiences, he will share stories that go beyond the game itself in his presentation In Search of Legends: A Baseball Grave Hunter’s Journey.

Worth said, "Whether you’re a baseball fan or simply love a good story, this event is free and for everyone!"

Dr. Worth has over 40 years in education and a lifelong passion for baseball. Worth recently made headlines on MLB.com for his visits to over 10,000 graves in his baseball grave-hunting travels.