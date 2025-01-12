Posted: Jan 12, 2025 6:34 AMUpdated: Jan 12, 2025 1:23 PM

Tom Davis

A fatal collision occurred early Sunday morning, January 12, 2025, on the westbound Turner Turnpike near mile marker 214, approximately one mile west of Sapulpa in Creek County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The incident involved a 2011 Ford Taurus driven by a 19-year-old male from Bartlesville and a parked 2020 Volvo semi-truck driven by Parvinder Singh, 26, of Greenwood, Indiana.

For reasons still under investigation, the Ford Taurus veered off the roadway and struck the rear of the semi-truck, which was parked on the outside shoulder of the turnpike. The driver of the Ford Taurus was pinned inside the vehicle for approximately one hour before being extricated by the Sapulpa Fire Department. The young man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, and the name of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification.