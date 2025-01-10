Posted: Jan 10, 2025 10:25 AMUpdated: Jan 10, 2025 10:25 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners are scheduled to convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday.

At that meeting, board members will have discussion and consider updating the 2025 rural economic action plan for Osage County. There will also be consideration to set a filing period and election date for those wishing to be on the Free Fair Board.

The Board will consider signing an Oklahoma Emergency Management Performance Grant and consider approving the retirement of a K9 officer.

Monday's meeting begins at 10 a.m.