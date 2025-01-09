News
Posted: Jan 09, 2025 2:28 PMUpdated: Jan 09, 2025 2:28 PM
Lankford Works to Protect Women in Sports
Ty Loftis
Oklahoma Senator James Lankford has re-introduced a bill in an effort to protect female athletes. The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act aims to ensure Title IX provisions by treating gender as a person's reproductive biological and genetical makeup at birth. Here is what Lankford had to say on the bill:
"Common sense should tell us that women and girls shouldn't be forced to compete in sports or share a locker room with biological males."
Another key part of the bill would be to ban recipients of federal funding from operating sponsoring, or facilitating athletic programs that allow men to participate in women's sports.
