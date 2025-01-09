News
Washington Co.
Posted: Jan 09, 2025 10:34 AMUpdated: Jan 09, 2025 10:34 AM
Road Prep Underway for Anticipated Winter Weather
Tom Davis
Both the city of Bartlesville and Washington County are prepared for the possibility of 1-3 inches of snow in the next several hours.
Bartlesville Public Works Director Keith Henry recently recapped the city's snow plan. According to the plan, Henry said,"Snow is plowed only on major streets. Snow will not be plowed on residential streets. It will be the responsibility of the property owner to clear their driveways and sidewalks. Snow removed from driveways, sidewalks, or parking areas shall not be placed in the street. CMA may be applied to dry road surfaces in anticipation of snow or ice to help facilitate in keeping the snow or ice from adhering to the roadway surface. It may be applied later to help keep the precipitation from freezing solid."
On a recent episode of KWON's COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Washington County Commissioner Mitch Antle said, "We've done a lot of prep work on our vehicles and equipment. We've made sure everything's ready to go just in case. So we're kind of loaded down and ready to put down the salt, sand, mix."
Stay tuned to Bartlesville Radio for winter weather updates. Road conditions can be found at https://bartlesvilleradio.com/pages/road-condition-maps
