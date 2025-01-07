Posted: Jan 07, 2025 3:17 PMUpdated: Jan 07, 2025 4:30 PM

Nathan Thompson & Matt Jordan

A Montgomery County, Kansas Sheriff's investigation leads to multiple arrests and drug seizures.

On Dec. 30, sheriff deputies attempted to stop a 2025 blue Nissan. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Cornel Owens, fled the scene, initiating a high-speed pursuit over 100 mph. A search of Owens revealed 32 grams of marijuana, a 9mm handgun, five grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms and other illegal pills. Additionally, deputies found over nine ounces of methamphetamine and various drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Based on the evidence gathered, deputies, the Independence Police Department, and the Kansas Bureau of Investigations executed a search warrant in the 600 block of East Edison in Independence. Clifford Craft, Dylan Craft, Tabitha Parks and Chase Vankirk were arrested at the residence and methamphetamine, marijuana, various pills and drug paraphernalia were all seized.

Two young children were also at the residence and were placed in police protective custody.