Posted: Jan 07, 2025 10:26 AMUpdated: Jan 07, 2025 10:26 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Oklahoma State Department of Health issues a warning to Washington County citizens about the illness swirling around the nation.\

Mamnell said that norovirus, unlike the stomuch bug/flu, is usually servere, but concludes in a few days. Norovirus is an illness that affects the stomach, causing vomiting and diarrhea.

Mamnell also said that preparing food as someone who is infected is a leading way of spreading it to others just as much as consuming food or drink with or from someone who is infected. Mamnell advices people to stay home when they are feeling sick and make sure to get plenty of fluids. This can be hard for children, but Mamnell recommends Pedialyte as a way to keep your sick child hydrated.