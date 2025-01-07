Posted: Jan 07, 2025 8:57 AMUpdated: Jan 07, 2025 1:43 PM

Tom Davis

In his first CITY MATTERS appearance on KWON, Ward 1 City Councilor Tim Sherrick highlighted discussions from Monday's city council meeting, ranging from citizenship programs to addressing the city’s growing homelessness issue.

A $14,000 citizenship grant from the Oklahoma Department of Libraries was a contentious topic, leading to tied votes. The grant aimed to fund a salary for an Immigration Citizenship Literacy Assistant, but Sherrick said concerns arose about making sure these services were accessible only to individuals lawfully in the U.S.. His rationale is that the library requires ID for library card applications. The grant was not accepted.

The council postponed accepting a grant from Phillips 66 intended to fund tree planting initiatives. The delay aligns with ongoing reconciliation of the city’s Endeavor 2045 plan, which includes green initiatives like increasing the tree canopy. Sherrick said that concerns about long-term maintenance costs and potential duplication of efforts were key factors in the decision.

Addressing the city’s water needs, the council reviewed a presentation proposing to raise Hulah Lake levels by seven feet. This measure could provide an additional 10 million gallons per day, potentially meeting demand for the next 40-50 years. While costs exceed $200 million, other alternatives, such as constructing Sand Lake, were briefly discussed.

Sherrick said the council approved a $76,000 grant for electric vehicles, with funds earmarked for two police vehicles and two for the golf course. However, he voiced his concerns about the high costs of maintenance and battery replacement, warning against premature adoption of electric vehicles for the city fleet.

The council amended the resolution establishing the Unsheltered Homeless Task Force, adding non-voting positions and naming initial appointees. Sherrick emphasized the need to address entities allegedly bringing homeless individuals from other areas to Bartlesville, often leaving them stranded. Local nonprofits have urged the city to take legal action against such practices. The estimated homeless population in Bartlesville stands at 240 individuals.