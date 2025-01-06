Posted: Jan 06, 2025 8:12 PMUpdated: Jan 06, 2025 8:12 PM

Nathan Thompson

A literacy program that has provided citizenship classes, a Spanish conversation class and English Language Learners classes each week for 11 years at the Bartlesville Public Library lost its grant funding following a stalemate Monday night during the Bartlesville City Council meeting.

The stalemate occurred over a dispute to require participants to prove their legal status.

The Library Services and Technology grant would have allowed $14,000 to fund the salary of the Immigration/Citzenship Literacy Assistant position that provides resources and training to area residents. The program is currently assisting 99 Bartlesville residents.

Ward 1 City Councilor Tim Sherrick made a motion to add an amendment to the contract requiring participants to prove legal status

Library Director Kiley Roberson said that stipulation to accepting the grant would not be permitted through the Oklahoma Department of Libraries

Sherrick says he doesn't understand why the requirement could not be added , prompting Roberson to say the matter is not within her authorization with the grant program.

Sherrick proceeded with his motion to add the stipulation to the grant award even with Roberson's warning

The amendment failed on a 2-2 tie vote, with Sherrick and Ward 2 Councilor Larry East voting in favor of the stipulation. Mayor Jim Curd and Vice Mayor Trevor Dorsey voted against it. Ward 4 Councilor Aaron Kirkpatrick was absent from Monday's meeting.