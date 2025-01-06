News
Jan 06, 2025
Dewey Man Charged With Domestic Abuse
Ty Loftis
A Dewey man finds himself in trouble with the law after being arrested for an alleged aggravated domestic abuse incident that took place Friday night. Fredrick Tracewell was arrested after officers spoke with the female victim at the Jane Phillips Medical Center on Friday.
It is alleged that Tracewell hit the victim with a metal box and slapped her in the face. Officers observed the victim to have a broken finger and the area around her eye was swollen.
Tracewell saw his bond set at $25,000 on the felony charge on the condition he have no contact with the alleged victim. Tracewell will next be in court on Friday, January 24th at 9 a.m.
