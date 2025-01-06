Posted: Jan 06, 2025 1:33 PMUpdated: Jan 06, 2025 1:33 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man was put into the Washington County Jail after attempting to steal items from a victim's car. Elijah Campbell is being charged with third degree burglary after the homeowner located Campbell and another male stealing items from the vehicle.

The homeowner stated Campbell attempted to flee, but was apprehended before he could do so. The homeowner didn't know Campbell and Campbell didn't have permission to be in the vehicle.

An affidavit states that the vehicle was accidentally left unlocked and the victim said she was missing her ID, debit card and other items. Those items were not found on Campbell, but another unknown suspect had yet to be identified.