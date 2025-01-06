Posted: Jan 06, 2025 11:58 AMUpdated: Jan 06, 2025 11:58 AM

Nathan Thompson

Three Montgomery County, Kansas structure fires over the weekend kept emergency personnel busy.

The first blaze began Friday evening at around 8:15 p.m. at an Independence garage in the 300 block of S. 15th Street. Upon arrival, crews found a fully-involved detached garage fire and a second alarm was requested. First responders then discovered animals trapped inside the garage. A rescue effort was initiated, successfully freeing the animals from the structure. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes. Independence Fire-EMS was also assisted with mutual aid by nearby departments.

Photo courtesy Independence Fire Department

The second fire occurred Saturday morning just after midnight in Coffeyville. Crews from Coffeyville, Dearing, and South Coffeyville responded to a call of a structure fire at a two-story house in the 300 block of East 10th Street to find the structure with heavy fire at the front of the home. Firefighters worked quickly and had the blaze under control in about 20 minutes. The home was occupied but those inside were able to safely escape the house. Fire crews remained on the scene until about 2:30am to extinguish smoldering parts of the structure and ensure the fire was completely out.

Photo courtesy Coffeyville Fire Department

The third fire occurred Sunday evening at around 7:20 p.m. in Tyro. Coffeyville, Dearing and Independence Fire departments provided mutual aid with the Tyro Fire Department on the structure fire with flames showing. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire amid extreme cold temperatures. No one was injured.

Photo courtesy Tyro Fire Department