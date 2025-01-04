Posted: Jan 04, 2025 1:31 PMUpdated: Jan 04, 2025 1:31 PM

Tom Davis

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartlesville is set to host a fun-filled Bingo Night on Friday, January 11, at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the action kicking off at 6:00 p.m. and running until 9:00 p.m.

The evening begins with exciting 50/50 games at 6:00 p.m., followed by Packet Play starting at 6:30 p.m. Bingo cards are available for $20 each, with daubers sold for just $1. Attendees can also enjoy a variety of concessions, though purchases will be cash-only.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartlesville, supporting their programs and initiatives for local youth.