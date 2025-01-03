Posted: Jan 03, 2025 1:59 PMUpdated: Jan 03, 2025 1:59 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Hominy man with an extensive criminal history is in the Washington County Jail on a felony charge of driving under the influence.

According to an affidavit, a Bartlesville police officer responded to two calls of a suspicious vehicle that was allegedly following other vehicles throughout Thursday night. Just after midnight Friday, the officer observed the vehicle in question and initiated a traffic stop in the 600 block of Johnstone Avenue.

Officers say 53-year-old Jason Latty was driving the vehicle and told police he thought someone flashing their lights at him meant they wanted him to follow them. Officers say Latty had erratic speech and body language.

Latty reportedly failed several field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest.

Court records show Latty has two felony and one misdemeanor DUI convictions in Osage County along with several other criminal convictions. Records also indicate Latty has an outstanding arrest warrant in Osage County.