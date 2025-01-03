Posted: Jan 03, 2025 9:22 AMUpdated: Jan 03, 2025 10:15 AM

Tom Davis

Congratulations to baby girl Meadow Schroeder and her family! They are the winners of Bartlesville Radio's 2025 Baby Derby.

Mercedes Schroeder and Logan Schroeder welcomed their her daughter, Meadow, into the world on January 2nd at 11:47 PM .