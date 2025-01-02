Posted: Jan 02, 2025 1:49 PMUpdated: Jan 02, 2025 3:59 PM

Ty Loftis

A Pawhuska man has been placed under arrest in Washington County after being charged with a felony DUI after a former felony conviction and three misdemeanor counts of allegedly leaving the scene of an accident, obstructing an officer and being in possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Early Thursday morning, police officers received a phone call about a pickup truck driving within Bartlesville city limits hitting trashcans. Officers made contact with the defendant, later identified as Branson Whitman, after he pulled into a local convience store to see if one of the trashcans was dragging under the vehicle.

Officers noted a smell of alcohol coming from Whitman and observed that his eyes were red and watery. Whitman said he had two alcoholic drinks. It is alleged Whitman failed the standardized field sobriety tests and was informed he was under arrest, at which time he attempted to pull away from the officers who were assisting with the arrest.

When going through Whitman's vehicle, officers located two prescription bottles with no prescription labels. An affidavit states one bottle contained 2.3 grams of marijuana and the other contained 33 pills of Clonazepam.