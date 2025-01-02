Posted: Jan 02, 2025 10:35 AMUpdated: Jan 02, 2025 10:51 AM

Ty Loftis

On Thursday morning, the newly elected officials of Osage County were sworn into office.

District Two Commissioner Steve talburt was re-elected after defeating Bud Beaston, Bart Perrier was elected Sheriff after defeating the incumbent, Eddie Virden. Christina Talburt was elected County Clerk after defeating Robin Clerk. Lavender Carroll was elected Court Clerk after Jennifer Burd opted to resign.