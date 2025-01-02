News
Osage County
Posted: Jan 02, 2025 10:35 AMUpdated: Jan 02, 2025 10:51 AM
Osage County Elected Officials Get Sworn in
Ty Loftis
On Thursday morning, the newly elected officials of Osage County were sworn into office.
District Two Commissioner Steve talburt was re-elected after defeating Bud Beaston, Bart Perrier was elected Sheriff after defeating the incumbent, Eddie Virden. Christina Talburt was elected County Clerk after defeating Robin Clerk. Lavender Carroll was elected Court Clerk after Jennifer Burd opted to resign.
Here is District Court Judge Stuart Tate reading the officials their oath of office.
Following the elected officials getting sworn in, a special county commissioners meeting was called to appoint a chairman and vice-chairman for 2025.
District Three Commissioner Charlie Cartwright was re-appointed as chairman and District One Commissioner Anthony Hudson will serve as vice-chairman. Here is what Cartwright had to say about being re-appointed as chairman.
During the citizen's input portion of the meeting, Perrier spoke on his excitement of being able to serve as Osage County Sheriff.
Billy Wakefield will serve as the Osage County Undersheriff. Stacey Brace will serve as First Deputy in the County Clerk's Office and Heidi Kastning will serve as First Deputy for the Court Clerk.
« Back to News