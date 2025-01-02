Posted: Jan 02, 2025 8:47 AMUpdated: Jan 02, 2025 8:47 AM

Nathan Thompson

Chances are increasing for winter precipitation over the weekend.

A strong weather system will move from the Rockies into the Southern Plains late Saturday through Sunday evening, bringing increasing chances of precipitation to northeastern Oklahoma and southeastern Kansas.

According to the National Weather Service, a few thunderstorms are possible, but severe weather chances are very low. The precipitation may transition to a light wintry mix before ending Sunday evening.

In the Bartlesville area, the storm system is expected to bring showers on Saturday and possibly thunderstorms during the overnight hours into Sunday morning. Sunday, the frontal boundary will move through bringing with it increasing chances of snow showers and freezing rain.

Falling temperatures and gusty winds in the wake of the system will result in very cold wind chills by Monday morning in the single digits. Daytime highs will not be above freezing through at least Wednesday.