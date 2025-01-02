Posted: Jan 02, 2025 6:53 AMUpdated: Jan 02, 2025 6:58 AM

Tom Davis

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Northeast Oklahoma is a local nonprofit organization that trains volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children in the court system in northeast Oklahoma.

Each month CASA recognizes a volunteer as a Spotlight Volunteer of the Month for their work in helping change a child's story.

For the month of January CASA recognizes Judy Maxwell.

CASA volunteers and staff work to help change a child’s story. They work to make sure children who have been taken from their homes because of evidence of abuse and neglect do not face dependency court and foster care alone.

Judy and her husband Don, along with their dog Stormy live in Bartlesville. Their children are all grown and living elsewhere. She has served as a CASA volunteer in Washington County for almost four years, having received her first case in July of 2021.

"The most rewarding experience I have had serving as a volunteer is having worked with a bio-mother and a kinship/foster/adoptive placement to help the bio-mother stay involved in the child's life even though she was not able to take care of the child. This mother was doing so many things correctly, but unfortunately the child needed more care than she was able to give. It is my sincere hope that she keeps in contact with the family, since they were so willing to reach out to her," said Judy Maxwell.

Regarding the most frustrating thing she has experienced so far, Maxwell said, “Finding the lack of motivation on some parents to do what is right for their children is the most frustrating. Biological parents can say they want their children back but without action, they don't realize that they are only harming the children more. Unfortunately, sometimes it is best to place children away from the parents. So far, my cases have all been young children who can't express their thoughts for the situation, so I have to rely on the information that I received from the parents and placement parents,"

“I find that I am motived by gathering the information for a case, being able to look past the beginning facts and dig deeper to see what is actually going on. Some of the cases are not as cut and dry as when they first appear. I know that I tend to be very detail oriented and have sometimes wondered if my court reports have been too long, but I have been thanked by the judge a few times for the detailed and non-editorial reports that I have submitted. I am glad that I only make recommendations to the court, not the final judgement," said Maxwell.

"I think Judy is the perfect person to select as the Spotlight Volunteer for January as we start a new year. I am happy we can recognize her for the positive impact she has made in the lives of the children she advocates for. She really has changed their lives for the better. I truly enjoy working with her and witnessing her dedication to these children," said Lori VanNoy, Volunteer Advocate Coordinator (Washington and Craig County), CASA of Northeast Oklahoma. "Congratulations to Judy Maxwell on being selected Spotlight Volunteer for the month of January!"

"Being a CASA is being a voice for the children. Unfortunately that doesn't always mean that things will go the way we want them to. Being a CASA is a matter of listening to all parties involved and sorting out the facts from the gossip. Being a CASA is seeing a child go to a safe home, whether that is back to the parents or into a foster/adoptive home. Being a CASA is knowing that because of what you did, a child is protected," said Maxwell.