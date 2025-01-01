Posted: Jan 01, 2025 5:44 AMUpdated: Jan 01, 2025 5:44 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) once again prioritized community safety this New Year's Eve by offering free rides home to residents celebrating the holiday. In total, 18 individuals took advantage of the initiative, which ran from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., helping ensure a safer night for everyone.

There were no accidents or arrests related to impaired driving during the event, marking another successful year of the program. Police Chief Kevin Ickleberry praised the community’s response, emphasizing the importance of preventing impaired driving.

“We want to minimize impaired driving in our city,” Ickleberry said. “This initiative helps keep everyone safe while allowing them to enjoy the holiday responsibly. We're pleased to see so many residents take advantage of this opportunity.”