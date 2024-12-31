Posted: Dec 31, 2024 1:49 PMUpdated: Dec 31, 2024 1:49 PM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Local Bartian donates childhood dream to a greater cause.

Nate Alleman, owner of Alleman Acres, a land and cattle company, donated about 1,500 lbs of beef to Caney Valley Agape Network & Food Pantry, Lighthouse Outreach Center, Mary Martha Outreach, Concern Bartlesville, Agape Mission, and the Delaware Tribe of Indians over the holiday, giving hundreds of families a very, merry, Christmas.

The local businesses in question are American Heritage Beef, with special shout out to Sherri Goemmer who offered to lower the processing fees, Gavin Duley with Caney Drug, Matt Spence with State Farm, Nathan Barham with Perspective Advisors, Jon & Michal Lindblom (personally), and Aaron Gittinger with Roof Pro.

Alleman says that although there were some times where the kids were less than thrilled to help with the daily tasks, they knew the ultimate goal and did it anyways — an attribute Alleman and his wife have made sure to instill into their kids before the project started.

Alleman says it was very interesting to witness each individual calfs' personality and how they were all different.